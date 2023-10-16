The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has called for expansion of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Congress, in order to accommodate other relevant stakeholders and ensure proportional representation for the good of the game.

The minister asserted that football’s economic, social and cultural value to Nigeria and its citizens means that whatever needs to be done for the development of the game should be undertaken in the interest of the nation.

“There should be an expansion of the NFF’s Congress to accommodate other stakeholders,” he said. “NFF’s Congress should be such that it is proportionally representative enough of all interests for the good of the game.”

He added that Nigeria’s football legislation should be adaptive to the uniqueness of the country’s composition and factors peculiar to it.

“If FIFA recognizes the unique situations in each country (as mentioned), then the NFF does not need to wait for the universal statute (of FIFA), as it may not cover those unique situations and we may not have control of the timelines,” the minister added.

He said that the NFF should initiate and conclude all expected amendments from adoption through to ratification and approval within the next one year and send the amended documents to FIFA.

“NFF should submit the action plan leading to the final amended statute with definite timelines to the Office of the Minister of Sports Development,” Senator Enoh stated. “As we need to make progress and bring this to a positive conclusion.”