Nigeria’s Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will on March 16 be conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in the Republic of Maldives

The award is in recognition of Mr. Dare’s contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

According to Ahmed Mahloof, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Republic of Maldives, award is being conferred on Sunday Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole.

“In recognition of the work, you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said

The conferment ceremony, which holds in the Republic of Maldives, will be attended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others.

Mr. Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence.in Public Service, an award given by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Telegraph’s Most Innovative Minister Award, the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year Award, Youth Award in the United States of America, African Illustrious Minister of the Year Award among many others.

Apart from the various awards, Dare has initiated a lot of programmes like the Adopt initiative as well as produced the National Sports Industry Policy, the 10 year Football Development Masterplan, the Talent Hunt Programme, the return of the long and middle distance races, and the cross country race in Nigeria after almost 40 years in the doldrums.

He also embarked on the rehabilitation of sports facilities across the country, efforts that have impacted positively on Nigerian sports.

Under Dare’s leadership, Nigeria posted her best ever Commonwealth Games performance in August 2022 and produced her first ever World Record holder and World champion in athletics in Tobi Amusan.