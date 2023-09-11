Calls for concerted efforts towards winning AFCON 2023

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has congratulated Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National Team over their emphatic victory against São Tomé and Principe in Uyo.

The Super Eagles smashed their opponents 6-0 to wrap up the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifying series in grand style.

Speaking on the outcome of the encounter, Enoh congratulated the team for rewarding the support of Nigerians with a good performance, while charging the team to bring home the AFCON next year.

“On the behalf of all Nigerians, I congratulate the Super Eagles for making the country proud with such an incredible performance. While this wraps up our qualification gracefully, I want to charge the team to go out against all odds in Ivory Coast next year. We want the AFCON trophy to land in Nigeria and all hands will be on deck to make this happen,” he stated.

“The ministry will work round the clock to ensure the team gets the best preparation possible, in our quest to bring glory to Nigeria. Our players have displayed commitment to the national colours and I hope that the renewed sense of patriotism remains in place to catalyze the team at the AFCON.”

The Super Eagles bagged 15 points from six games to secure top spot in Group A. Lagos-born Victor Osimhen grabbed a hattrick to become Nigeria’s fourth all-time highest goalscorer with 20 goals. Goals from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze completed the rout.

The AFCON is billed to take place in Ivory Coast in January, 2024.