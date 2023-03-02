Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated the winner of this year’s Presidential Election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His congratulatory message which was contained in a Statement tagged “Tinubu a Cerebral and Compassionate Leader” described the former Lagos State Governor as a man with so much passion for Nigeria and a desire to affect the Lives of the poor positively.

He added that his victory at the polls is a testament to his investments in institutions, people and relationship for decades.

He added that the life of the former Lagos State Governor is filled with testimonies of problems and challenges that were thought to be unsolvable but have now been addressed.

He expressed confidence that he will take Nigeria forward and expand on the good foundation laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“May our beloved country continue to rise to greatness under your watch,” Dare said.