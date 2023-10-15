• Targets private sector investment drive
The Minister of Sports
Development, Senator John
Owan Enoh has stated that
the Federal Government
has approved the adop-
tion of the National Sports
Industry Bill (NSIP) for full
implementation, under the
renewed mandate of Presi-
dent Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Senator Enoh remarked
that the current administra-
tion is leaving no stone
unturned in its plans to de-
liver positive change across
all sectors, with sports an
important part of that plan.
He noted that the NSIP
approved in the last admin-
istration has been pegged
for implementation in the
current government, so as to
boost sports development.
“The National Sports
Industry Policy as approved
by the last administration
has received endorsement by the current administra-
tion, led by our president
Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the
Minister stated.
“The thrust of the policy
is to advance sports as a
business, not just as a mere
recreation.
He explained that the in-
ter-ministerial committee set
up in the last administration,
comprising the Ministries of
Sports, Finance and Federal
Inland Revenue Service was
for the committee to agree on
a series of incentives, which
Government is expected to
approve.
The incentives were to
boost private sector invest-
ment and support for sports
in the country.
“It is important that going
forward, the investments and
funding for sports should
come from the private sector,
as obtainable in other parts of the world,” Senator Enoh
added.
“One of the plans of the
Federal Ministry of Sports
Development is to see how
to sell sports to the private
sector. We want to build the trust and confidence of the
private sector, so that com-
petitions and the initiatives
of the ministry can enjoy the
supports and endorsement of
the private sector.”