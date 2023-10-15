• Targets private sector investment drive

The Minister of Sports

Development, Senator John

Owan Enoh has stated that

the Federal Government

has approved the adop-

tion of the National Sports

Industry Bill (NSIP) for full

implementation, under the

renewed mandate of Presi-

dent Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Enoh remarked

that the current administra-

tion is leaving no stone

unturned in its plans to de-

liver positive change across

all sectors, with sports an

important part of that plan.

He noted that the NSIP

approved in the last admin-

istration has been pegged

for implementation in the

current government, so as to

boost sports development.

“The National Sports

Industry Policy as approved

by the last administration

has received endorsement by the current administra-

tion, led by our president

Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the

Minister stated.

“The thrust of the policy

is to advance sports as a

business, not just as a mere

recreation.

He explained that the in-

ter-ministerial committee set

up in the last administration,

comprising the Ministries of

Sports, Finance and Federal

Inland Revenue Service was

for the committee to agree on

a series of incentives, which

Government is expected to

approve.

The incentives were to

boost private sector invest-

ment and support for sports

in the country.

“It is important that going

forward, the investments and

funding for sports should

come from the private sector,

as obtainable in other parts of the world,” Senator Enoh

added.

“One of the plans of the

Federal Ministry of Sports

Development is to see how

to sell sports to the private

sector. We want to build the trust and confidence of the

private sector, so that com-

petitions and the initiatives

of the ministry can enjoy the

supports and endorsement of

the private sector.”