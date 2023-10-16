Sports management agency of international repute, SPOCS, has showered encomiums on the president of Remo Stars, Hon Kunle Soname for his giant strides and imprints in sports, particularly football, describing him as a colossus and as an epitome of hope for Nigeria football.

The agency, smarting from hosting a largely successful scouting tournament at Ikenne, Remo applauded the state of the art facilities available there, while also appreciating Soname for being a wonderful host.

“We are indeed very grateful to Soname for his hospitality, generosity and benevolence, “ says Sascha Empacher, the CEO and founder of SPOCS.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better host. The facilities are world-class, the hospitality is second to none.

“SPOCS wishes to say a very big thank you and appreciate you for everything.

“You’re indeed a beacon of hope for the talented young Nigerian players and the country’s football as a whole.

The SPOCS train is now heading to the Federal Capital City (FCT), Abuja from November 24 to November 28 for another massive scouting tournament.