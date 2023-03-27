Cancels colloquium, opts for prayers, thanksgiving

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu has cancelled his birthday colloquium and opted for special prayers and thanksgiving service to mark his 71st birthday on Wednesday, March 29.

The special prayers, which will be held in Lagos and other parts of the country, will include prayers for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria, as well as for President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors, and members of National and State Houses of Assembly.

According to a statement from the office of the President-elect, the main event will take place at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions in Lagos, including the Central Mosque in Alausa, Ikeja.

The statement also noted that this year’s decision to cancel the colloquium is the third in recent times due to developments in the country.

Last year, the birthday symposium was called off by Tinubu right at the venue of the event when news emerged of a terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, in which several persons died and many others were abducted. In 2020, the 12th edition of the colloquium marking his 68th birthday was put off to empathise with those who lost their lives or were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, the president-elect said the date, which falls within the holy month of Ramadan, should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God’s guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take the reins of leadership,” the statement from the office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, read.

The announcement by the organisers of the prayer sessions issued by Imam Akeem Kosoko disclosed that the session at Alausa Central Mosque will begin at 10 am on Wednesday and will include the delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran.