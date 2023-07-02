.Tells police to begin rebuilding process in S’East

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), has told the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, that the creation of a Special Intervention Squad should not be likened to the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Egbetokun had recently said 40,000 police personnel would drafted into the Squad and deployed to the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

But the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement on Sunday, described the Special Intervention Squad as another “killer squad” rebranded after the manner of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the repackaged Special Weapons and Tactical Team (SWAT).

He cautioned the IGP not to be overzealous but be circumspect and build up strategies and implement them to coordinate the rebuilding process of the police and in the entire South-East geopolitical zone.

He said Nigeria was yet to recover from the numerous atrocities committed by men of the disbanded SARS and the rebranded SWAT teams.

While citing a data by Amnesty International, he said at least 115 citizens in the South-East were brutally killed by SARS operatives within four months whilst the group was in existence.

According to him, the several cases of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, organ trafficking, mass arrest, torture, extortions, and ill-treatment have not stopped despite the disbandment of SARS.

“IGP Olukayode Egbetokun should be circumspect, especially with his establishment of a Special Intervention Squad which may turn another killer squad by police like the one that caused 2020 nationwide protests. This is unacceptable.

“The IGP should not be overzealous. Let him be very circumspect, reflect before jumping to create media sensationalism. Police is burdened by corruption, bribery, gross indiscipline, lack of proper trainings, poor facilities and unreliable statistical data.

“The IGP should build up strategies and implement them to solve these teething problems first.

“The police is non existent in the South East due to the activities of unknown gunmen and ex-Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dakubo made a suspicious statement which links him to the phenomenon of unknown gunmen in the South East but IGP is afraid of Dokubo to arrest him.

“Dokubo said his armed mercenaries are in active operations against those he called bandits all across the Country including the South East of Nigeria.

“He said it was his armed mercenaries that are killing bandits and not soldiers. What does he mean by these statements if not a nexus between his mercenaries and the so-called unknown gunmen?

“The IGP should coordinate the police rebuilding process in the South East, build up the intelligence department which is lacking. These are rational objectives than chasing shadows with the superfluous plot to set up a unit within the police. Egbetokun is chasing shadows and failing to pay attention to the issues that matter,” he said.