From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Special Task Force code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State have arrested over one thousand cattle grazing on the farmlands of locals in Mangu Local Government Area of the State.

The arrested cattle with also large number of cattle are said to have came from Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs respectively and overran the general area of Dungmunan village of Bwai District in Mangu LGA clearing most farmlands left behind by the locals.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Captain Oya James disclosed this in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the arrested cattle and sheep are currently in their custody for necessary action as assured by the Commander of the Special Force.

According to Captain James, “In an ongoing efforts to address the security concerns in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Wednesday arrested over 1000 cattle and a large number of sheep grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Dugmunan village in Bwai District of Mangu LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these cattle and sheep came from Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs respectively, and are currently in own custody for necessary action.”

Recall that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar had promised to seriously tackle the root causes of the crisis and block anything that could lead to renewed attacks in Mangu general area of the State.