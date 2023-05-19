From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Young Muslim Cleric from Kaduna state, Zakeer M.S Ali, popularly known as Young Sheikh has called on Representatives-elect to consider Iyan Zazzau, Hon.Dr.Abbas Tajuddeen as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The young sheikh who resides in Zaria spoke during a short sermon during the week where he urged the members elect to shun party affiliation and go for the best candidate, whom he said is Dr Tajuddeen.

Dr Tajuddeen is the current member representing Zaria constituency in the lower chamber and has won reelection into the 10th assembly.

“I am a Nigerian and I have a voice even though I don’t have a vote as far as the selection of the chamber principal officers is concern. I don’t have any party affiliation, even though I personally love Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso.

“History has it that the two best Reps we ever had in Zaria were Hon Usman Abdulkadir Global and Hon Abbas Tajuddeen,” he said.

Young sheikh added that, “Talking of experience, Dr Abbas Tajuddeen is the most experienced. He is going for his 4th term, and he is not a bench warmer. He has sponsored many bills and motions and many have become laws.

“And I have followed him from far and I have read his antecedence both as a politician and as a person. He is very humble and has the country at his heart. I therefore don’t think it will be good for us to loose this opportunity to have the best speaker”.

Young sheikh also prayed for the country to have a lasting peace most especially in the face of insecurity ravaging the north.

“We should not wait for the leaders to solve all our problems especially insecurity issues. Solving insecurity problem is a collective thing. At least we can pray. So let’s pray for the betterment of our county Nigeria”. He added.