From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has vowed not to withdraw from the race for the role of speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

He disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress has zoned the position to the Northwest.

He said, “I am in the race, and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody.”

However, he argued that the National Working Committee (NWC) letter, which outlined the zoning as advisory, also allows for continued discussions on the matter.

According to Wase, the advisory nature of the letter contradicts the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, Section 14(4) as amended.

He stated that Section 14(4) of the Nigerian Constitution states that the composition of the Government of the Federation, including its agencies, should reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the purpose of this clause is to foster national cohesion, prevent people from certain states or ethnic groups from dominating, and to guarantee the nation’s allegiance and concord.

Highlighting the importance of diversity in leadership, Wase noted that Nigeria has six geopolitical zones and that the government currently comprises six presiding officers.

He made the case that ignoring the deputy speaker position for his zone would not only go against the constitutional idea of federal character, but would also ignore the enormous support and votes his region has given to the government.

“I am not just speaking for myself,” Wase asserts, underlining the shared sentiments among his fellow candidates.

“You can’t bring a deputy senate president, but you can give us the deputy speaker role.

“You cannot neglect us, even though we have given one of the best outcomes in terms of voting and support to the government,” he said.