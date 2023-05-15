From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A coalition of youth and women group,

the Generation Next Collective (GNC), has that attempt to shut out the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, and other speakership contenders, from the contest, would be suicidal for All Progressives Congress ( APC).

The coalition, in a statement by its co conveners, Ruth Edehemon and Rufiji Abdullahi, warned that handpicking the leadership of the 10th Assembly would deny the country of a robust legislature that would thrive in objectivity and true independence.

It argued that handpicking leaders of the National Assembly in the 10th assembly would further hurt the integrity of the legislature and dent its public perception the more.

According to the group, the House of Representatives requires a committed lawmaker, like Gadgi, with track record of service, to lead the Green chamber in the fourth coming dispensation.

“His impressive track record in his first term shows he has sponsored and co-sponsored over 20 bills out of which 6 have gotten presidential assent, including the Police Reform Bill. He is also a grassroots mobiliser and a team player, imbued with emotional intelligence that is lacking in many leaders,” it stated.