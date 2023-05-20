From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A contender for the speakership of the House of Representatives, in the 10th assembly, Aminu Sani Jaji, has promised to prioritize the economy, security, education, as well as infrastructural development, if elected.

Jaji, who stated, this, in Abuja, while unveiling his 6-point agenda, also promised that the House under his leadership will enact legislations that improve education and impact the other sectors of the country positively.

The speakership hopeful, while stating that lawmakers are not looking for an extension of the 9th assembly, noted that the 10th House cannot be lead by proxy.

According to him, ” the mandate given to us is not a mandate of luxury. It is a matter of concern and we need to do the necessary things to change and transform our country for better. Under my leadership, if I emerge, I believe it( House) is going to be a stronghold for democracy to triumph. And

“I will make sure that every legislative business is carried out based on the principles of the rules of law and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I know I have a lot to offer if I am given the opportunity to serve as the speaker.

“We are not looking for an extension of the 9th Assembly. We are not looking for the continuation of an assembly that can only sit when matters of concern are to the leadership and their personal interests. If we are there we would do our best to restore sanity and unity to the National Assembly.”