From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has said it is time for him to be rewarded for his stewardship to the parliament and the country.

Doguwa, who stated this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while formally declaring his intention to contest for the speakership of the House in the 10th assembly, said it is his turn to lead the Green chamber.

The House leader promised to be the speaker for all Nigerians if he gets the mandate of his colleagues to lead the House in the 10th assembly. Nevertheless, Doguwa stated that he would only contest for speakership if it is zoned to the North West, where he hails from.

According to him, “I am a strong and committed party man and have stated it categorically clear in other fora that because of my absolute loyalty to the party, and my unflinching respect for party supremacy, my ambition will be predicated only on the condition that the party zones the speakership position to the North West Zone which is my immediate constituency.

“I have paid my dues; it is time to reward my stewardship to both the parliament and the nation…If elected Speaker, we will ensure cohesion and harmonious working relationships amongst the three arms of government. I believe that as a seasoned legislator, I am uniquely positioned to unite and stabilise the House while creating an avenue for all actors to play vital and critical roles to stabilise the polity.”

Doguwa added “I am determined to work according to the principle of checks and balances amongst all sectors, to ensure that the House conducts its business for the people and by the people’s representatives.

“My vision is to lead a House that is committed to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in all legislative processes. To ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of their social class, creed or background, has a voice and is represented in the House.”