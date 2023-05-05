From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara, has said he remained committed to the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Betara, in a statement by his media office, said his bid to be speaker, in the 10th assembly, is driven by Nigerians across the country, as well as his colleagues across political parties.

The lawmaker noted that his vision, if elected speaker, is to ensure that the 10th House is united and work harmoniously with all arms of government, especially the Executive Arm under the leadership of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the overall interest of the country.

Betara, while expressing appreciation towards the overwhelming support received from the members-elect and Nigerians across party lines, urged stakeholders to disregard misinformation in a section of the media about his aspiration.

The statement read in part: “We will not be deterred by unidentified distractors from pursuing our course to a logical conclusion. Hon Betara has not and will not veer off this course.

“It need be clearly stated that his joining the 10th Assembly Speakership race is not fuelled by personal ambition, therefore lacks any iota of desperation that will inform working at variance with normal expectations of his political party.

“The Organization wishes to reiterate Betara’s commitment to his party, the All Progressives Congress, that he joined hands with many party faithful to work hard to build leading to the victory for the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Speakership race is a national one, that will naturally attract interests of many compatriots across all divides and inclination, definitely not excluding the Honourable Members-elect from other parties who also will have a say according to the fine details and principles of democracy.

“The ultimate purpose and vision is to ensure that the 10th House of Representatives will be one united, indivisible Assembly that will work harmoniously with all arms of Government, particularly the Federal Government led by His Excellency, the President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to enable us meet the huge expectations of our countrymen and women.

“The 10th House of Representatives God willing under Hon Betara, will promote a legislative dispensation that will accommodate all opinions in the larger interest of all Nigerians, in our journey to a stronger, more prosperous, indivisible, and united nation starting from the parliament. ”