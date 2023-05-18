From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Majority leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has withdrawn from the speakership contest for the 10th House.

Doguwa, who announced his withdrawal, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, said he will now support the All Progressives Congress ( APC) preferred candidate for the speakership position, Tajudeen Abass. The House leader, until, Wednesday night was among the group of seven speakership aspirants, opposed to Abass’ endorsement by the ruling party.

According to him, ” I have benefited from party arrangements, this kind of arrangement. I’m majority leader courtesy of my party. So it’s only fair stand beside my party’s decision. Time has come for me to pay back. We are here individually and collectively to support Tajudeen . We are surrendering our speakership ambition. The selection process of Abass is not biased and he and Kalu are qualified to be speaker and deputy.”

Similarly, Abdulraheem Olawuyi and Makki Yalleman has also withdrawn from the speakership contest.