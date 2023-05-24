From Ndubuisi Orji Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has endorsed the chairman House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport, Tajudeen Abass and his counterpart, in Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, in the 10th House.

Ugochinyere, while speaking at a press briefing, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said himself and 62 other lawmakers-elect have resolved to support the Abass and Kalu to lead the Green chamber, in the next dispensation.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) had endorsed Abass and Kalu as its preferred candidates for the leadership of the House in the 10th assembly. However, the endorsement has not gone down well with with other contestants for the speakership position, who have insisted on pursuing their aspirations.

Nevertheless, Ugochinyere, a Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) member, and lawmaker-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, admonished any aspirant, who might be banking on the votes opposition lawmakers-elect to contest the speakership election to forget about the support of members of the minority parties.

He explained that “I did not come to this decision easily neither did I reach it in support of the zoning by the APC. In fact, I would have ordinarily been in the forefront of opposition to it. However, if they had not chosen Tajudeen Abbas, I would have chosen him and supported him. Sincerely, I had chosen him and when coincidentally the APC announced him as the choice of the Party I was in a dilemma and was tempted to move my support to another person.

“But on further introspection, I came to the conclusion that abandoning TJ Abbas for the fact that APC also chose him would have amounted to playing politics with the competence, capacity and character. I advised myself and I am happy I did. This is the time for national development, growth and stability and not the time for party politics.”

The lawmakers-elect added ” I call on my fellow colleague members-elect, who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria.

“The reason I say this is because the opposition party members votes which they are relying on for their anticipated rebellion is no longer available to them. Our common goal now should be beyond party and partisan politics and totally focused on Nigeria and her greater good. We want the best and we have selected the best and importantly, the selection is by merit.”