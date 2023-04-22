From Fred Itua, Abuja

Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Panshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has expressed sadness over the demise of Isma’ila Yusha’u Maihanchi.

He said Maihanci, who was the member-elect for Jalingo Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State, was a pleasant person who was looking forward to contributing his quota to the development of his Constituency and the nation at large through his representation at the House of Representatives.

While condoling with his family, Jalingo Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency and Taraba State, he prayed that God will grant his soul rest in janaltul fiddausi.