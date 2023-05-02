From Paul Orude Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress APC Youth Leaders Aspirants Forum has endorsed Ahmed Idris Wase for Speaker in the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, calling on the NWC of the party to zone the position to the North Central Region.

Leader of the group, Kabir Hassan Sambo, disclosed this at a press conference in Bauchi on Monday, saying the endorsement of Wase was done in collaboration with People’s With Voters Card and 19 other Youth groups

“In Nigeria, the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is a crucial one in the country’s political landscape; he is responsible for presiding over the House of Representatives, ensuring that debates are conducted in an orderly manner, and representing the House in its dealings with other arms of government,” Sambo, said.

Reading a text on behalf of the Coalition, Sambo stated that electing good leadership for the upcoming 10th assembly is of utmost importance as it would determine the direction and progress of the country.

“Good leadership is essential for effective decision-making,

policy implementation, and overall development,” he said.

“The right leaders can inspire and motivate people to

work towards a common goal, while poor leadership can lead to chaos, confusion, and stagnation.

“In he context of the forthcoming 10th assembly, electing good leadership is crucial for the proper

legislative business, functioning of the government and ensuring that the needs and aspirations of

citizens are met.

“Good leaders are those who prioritize the welfare of their constituents over their

personal interests, uphold democratic values, and have a vision for the future.

“They should be competent, honest, and accountable for their actions”

On why the group endorsed Wase, the Coordinator said as a member of the APC and House of Representatives since 2007, the federal lawmaker has the experience to handle the position.

“He represents Wase Federal Constituency in Plateau State and has served in various capacities, including Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Federal

Capital Territory and Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business,” he said.

“Wase is known for his

commitment to legislative excellence and his ability to build consensus across party lines. He was the Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Assembly and was seen as a highly experienced and capable legislator.

“He had also built a reputation as a bridge-builder and a unifier, having worked closely with members

from different political parties during his previous tenure in the National Assembly.

“Wase is a seasoned politician and lawmaker who has dedicated his life to serving the people of his

constituency and Nigeria as a whole since he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 and has since then been re-elected four times.

“As the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives,

Wase has been instrumental in driving the legislative agenda of the House.

“He has played a key role in

the passage of several important bills such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Electoral Act

Amendment Bill, and the Police Reform Bill, among others.

Hon. Wase has also been a strong advocate for the empowerment of women and youth in his

constituency and across Nigeria.

“He has initiated several programs aimed at providing skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training for women and youth, as well as providing financial support for small and medium-scale businesses.

“In addition, Wase has been a vocal advocate for the unity and

progress of Nigeria, consistently calling for peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious

groups in the country, and has worked tirelessly to promote national unity and integration.

“We are proud of the achievements Wase and we believe that he will continue to serve his

constituents and Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and commitment.

“The North Central geopolitical zone has never produced a Speaker of the House of Representatives

since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

“Therefore, it is time for the zone

to produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“It is our belief that zoning the seat of the Speaker to the North Central zone will promote national unity,

equity, and fairness and create an opportunity for competent individuals from the zone to occupy such a critical position in Nigeria’s government”

The group appreciated

Governor Simon Lalong

(Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Abubakar

Sani Bello (Niger), Ikelorodu (Ondo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) for supporting calls for Wase to be Speaker.

“These governors have cited Hon. Wase’s experience, leadership qualities, and commitment to national development as reasons for their support,” he noted.

“This shows that they recognized the importance of having a competent and experienced leader in this position to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives.

“In conclusion, electing good leadership for the upcoming 10th assembly is crucial for achieving progress and development in various sectors.

“lt requires careful consideration of candidates’ track records, values,

visions, and plans.

“,We appeal to NWC of the APC to consider zoning the seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives

to the North Central geopolitical zone, as the North Central region has been an integral part of Nigeria

and has played a pivotal role in the success of the APC in the past elections.

“We are confident that if given the mandate, Wase will provide strong leadership and work tirelessly

to promote the interests of the legislative arm and ensure a harmonious working environment with other arms of government for the betterment of our people to advance our shared goals of promoting good

governance, economic development, and social progress”