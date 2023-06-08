From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, All Progressives Congress ( APC) preferred candidates for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, has said they are sure of victory.

The communication adviser for the Tajudeen- Ben Kalu Group, Imo Ugochinyere, who stated this, in Abuja, said the Abbas and Kalu has secured the endorsement of 106 out 143 lawmakers-elect from the North West and North Central for their aspiration.

Ugochinyere, who is also the member-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, said the successes so far recorded by the Abbas/ Kalu team will enable them build a stable, strong, united, harmonious and all-inclusive Parliament that will import positively on the people.

According to him, “After Abbas and Kalu presented their road map to the lawmakers-elect from the two regions, they rose in their different zonal engagement with them and resolved to vote for the duo in a landslide.

“They praised the legislative competence of Abbas and Kalu, which saw them moving over 100 bills that have over 23 already signed into law, and said the 10th NASS couldn’t miss such men with an iroko style legislative capacity rooted in teamwork, inclusiveness, and humility.

“They appreciated Abbas and Kalu’s unrelenting engagement with lawmakers with opposing views that they reached out, and extending hands of fellowship is something worthy of commendation. Odds are in their favour in winning the election come June 13th with the gale of endorsements flying in from all corners. Currently 106 out of 141 lawmakers-elect from Northwest and North Central have declared their support at the ongoing zonal caucuses meeting by Abass and Kalu. In the coming days, we are optimistic that more members-elect will declare their support for the duo.”

The lawmakers-elect, while expressing optimism that the Abbas/ Kalu ticket will help deliver the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, charged other aspirants to withdraw from the contest and support the duo.