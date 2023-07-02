From Chinwe Obioha, Abuja

Speaker Ayambem Condemns Jungle Justice, Promises Justice For Murdered Mrs Martina Okey Itagbor

The Cross River State Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has warned citizens not to take the laws into their own hands.

The Speaker made this known against the backdrop of the recent incident that claimed the life of Mrs Martina Okey Itagbor, who was accused of being responsible for the motor accident which claimed the lives of two young men in the community.

Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, a mother of four, was set ablaze to death in Old Netim, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, by irate teenagers.

Reacting to the incident, Ayambem stated that citizens who engage in such activities are promoters of jungle justice, which will not be allowed to take root in the state.

He also stressed that the perpetrators would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ayambem therefore, appealed to all relevant authorities to be proactive in tackling the situation so as to curtail the act of people taking laws into their hands, which will further create lawlessness society.