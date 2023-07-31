By Adewale Sanyaolu

Amid energy poverty, economic struggles in Africa, alongside global best practices on climate actions, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, is set to throw its spotlight at enhancing the transfer of knowledge and technology within the Nigerian and African energy sectors, driving innovation and development at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) which begins today.

The conference themed; Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa” will be held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos from August 1-3, 2023.

In a statement released by the Council, Chairman, SPE, Felix Obike, stated that the council recognised that in as much as the world needs to have clean energy security, a strategic approach is required to cater to the unique needs of different regions.

Obike stated that the council has developed its theme and sub-themes and invited subject matter experts to brainstorm and proffer all-inclusive tailored solutions that factor in the energy poverty and economic struggles in Africa, alongside global best practices on climate actions.

According to him, the NAICE 2023 sub-themes will address the following; Topical Issues Workshop: Lease Conversion and Frontier Basin Development: Enablers and challenges in the Petroleum Industry Act; Africa Young Professionals Workshop: Meeting Africa’s Energy Needs and Aspirations: Options and Oppourtunities for Young Professionals

The SPE Chairman said, “This year, we shall be having other regional directors of SPE from across the world in attendance. Other very interesting plenary sessions include the Young Professionals Workshop and the Family Program for our children and spouses.

The caliber of these individuals promises to elevate the discourses that will take place, ensuring deeply engaging and thought-provoking conversations. The quality of our speakers reflects our commitment to promoting meaningful dialogue and providing attendees with unparalleled insights. We are confident that the richness of the discussions that will unfold will be truly exceptional, and memorable.”