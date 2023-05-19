From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to spare any outgoing corrupt official after May 29.

CNG said it was worried that some top officials of the outgoing administration had perfected a plan to flee the country at the end of their administration.

Its Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing, yesterday, in Abuja, said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups is, as usual, worried by the growing uncertainties created by certain destabilising forces in the country, surrounding the May 2029 transition to a new administration elected through the democratic poll processes of February 2023.

“We note that these concerns have been variously hinted at by the nation’s apex security organ, the Directorate of State Services (DSS), the military high command and the Nigeria Police Force without visible proactive measures put in place to nip them.

“CNG is also worried about reports that some top officials of the outgoing administration are planning to leave the country ahead of the handover, obviously in a bid to cover-up their serial misconduct in office and to avoid being called to account.

“We are especially worried by reports that Godwin Emefiele, who has held one of the most important offices in the country as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria throughout all the years of Nigeria’s economic and financial turmoil, is among those planning to flee abroad.”

Suleiman also condemned plans by some people to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He called on the security agencies to deal with anyone or group found wanting.

“To strongly repudiate, in all ramifications, any attempt by any individual or group, to bring about any situation that could lead to scuttling or in anyway postponing the scheduled handover of leadership to the new duly elected federal administration of Bola Tinubu and state governors on May 29.

“To demand from the DSS urgent proactive action to checkmate the maneuvers of the perpetrators of the evil scheme and, most importantly, to trace and expose the extent of the plot, arrest and prosecute not only the executors of the plot, but its sponsors and all individuals or groups in anyway linked to it.

“To invite the DSS to note that Nigerians would not be disposed to accepting situations deliberately caused by vested personal interests, under whatever guise, that potentially threaten destruction and collective mayhem, or bring about greater conflicts that could lead to mass killings and suffering of innocent people.

“To demand that anybody or group found remotely involved with the financing, direct execution or concealing information on this sinister and diabolic scheme, be treated appropriately as a treasonable felon and enemy of the state and fellow citizens.

“To hold it ridiculous and insane for people with dubious political interests should want to disrupt an otherwise peaceful and orderly democratic process even while candidates and parties directly involved with the process have opted for the path of honour by seeking redress in the court of law. We repeat here, that on no account should Nigerians be expected to accept a replication of the unfolding deadly conflicts across African countries incited by powerful foreign interests,” he said.