Chinwendu Obienyi

In order to ease the challenge of buying the right gift for friends, family members and business associates during the Yuletide season, Spar Nigeria has unveiled a Christmas gift card alongside other theme-based gift cards to suit every occasion.

Speaking during the launch of the new product, Marketing Head, John Goldsmith, said that research has shown that many people have challenges in choosing the perfect gift during festive seasons and special occasions like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, among others.

“We have created these gift cards as a means of helping people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants in accordance to their choices. The Spar Gift Cards are available at the cash counters of SPAR stores across the country,” Goldsmith said.

According to him, “Spar Gift Cards are a gift of choice; the choice of over 10,000 products to choose from Spar hypermarket stores across the country.

Apart from choice, SPAR Gift Cards have multiple advantages; they can be used to buy any product from the Spar stores, can be used for multiple transactions, can be used across all Sparstores, convenient to carry, can be bought at one location and delivered across the country, no extra change for the card, to name a few.

“Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisations is Spar Gift Cards can be co-branded with logo, brand name or organisation name,” he added.

Spar Nigeria is the leading hypermarket chain in Nigeria with outlets across major cities in the country. The brand has always developed innovative products for discerning Nigerians who desire to have quality products, impeccable service and value addition.