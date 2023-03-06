The Spanish Iberdrola defending champion, FC Barcelona Feminino continued its domination in the league on Sunday afternoon with another 5-0 spanking of the visiting Villarreal Feminino side.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons attacker, Asisat Oshoala lived up to expectations again as she was among the goal scorers.

She opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Salma made it 2-0.

A Hat trick from Caroline Graham who replaced Oshoala in the 66th minute ensured an emphatic 5-0 win for the host.

Oshoala has netted 19 goals in 19 appearances this season.