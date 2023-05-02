By Henry Uche, Lagos

As the world marks the 2023 edition of Workers’ Day on May 1, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka has hailed and described Nigerian Workers as very diligent, dedicated and invaluable human assets critical to the development and growth of the Nigerian economy.

He made this statement at the company’s quarterly parley with the newsmen in Lagos. He said the date, May 1, should be seen as a very important one because it is the day set aside to shower encomiums and give due respect to workers all over the world regardless of their social strata in the society.

According to him, “Every legitimate form of work is as important as the other and credence must be given to all and sundry without any bias.”

In appreciating the Staff of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, the Managing Director/CEO of the Underwriting Firm congratulated all members of the STI Team and urged them not to relent in the judicious discharge of their duties as they strive to maintain the world class standard of the STI Brand.

He said Management will not stop at investing in the development of the company’s human capital while also placing technology at the heart of its business operations. He equally assured the members of staff that their labour will not go in vain as they contribute their quota to the growth and advancement of the organization.

He wished them all a hearty Workers’ Day and admonished them to always think of making the Customer the focal point in their day-to-day activities.

Similarly, the Head of Human Resources of the insurer, Adeola Onichabor in a response to the MD/CEO’s speech, thanked the Management for the uncompromising stance in investing in Training and Human Capital Development for members of staff both at the local and international level.

Onichabor made bold to say that Sovereign Trust Insurance has on parade in the Insurance Industry, an array of professionals in different fields of specialization who effectively compliment the efforts of the professional underwriters in the organization.

She thank and encourage her colleagues to continue in their stride of hard work and dedication to the ideals of the company and equally enjoined them to also respect and honour one another in the discharge of their duties as the organization strives to maintain best practice standards in the comity of insurance companies in the country and beyond.

“Our company is an equal opportunity employer of labour with high premium on dignity of labour and astute professionalism. I wish the Nigerian workforce a happy celebration on Workers’ Day.”