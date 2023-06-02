From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Youths in the southern part of Nigeria on Friday declared war on acts of brutality and human rights abuse by operatives of security agencies especially the police.

The youths under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Youth Congress (SNYC), warned, unequivocally that police brutality would no longer be condoned or tolerated in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Delta State, president-general of the group, Caleb Ugochukwu Emordi, said SNYC would set up a special task force to partner with human right bodies and other relevant stakeholders on police brutality and human right related issues. .

Flanked by other executive members, Emordi warned officers involved in the act of brutalizing civilians within the

region to stop forthwith.

He called on the Inspector General of Police “to intensify efforts to curb this disturbing menace within the police rank and file as any further brutality of our civilian brothers/sisters will be met with equal force of redress.

“Meanwhile, we are calling on all southern Nigeria youths to be law-abiding and be of best behaviour.”

According to Emordi, SNYC has also declared unflinching support for the total removal of subsidy.

The youth body however, called on the Federal Government “to as a matter of urgency put machineries in place to ensure immediate and full kick off of modular refineries operations in the country to tackle the current outrageous fuel price.

“Federal Government should also improve the use of electricity and consider vehicles running on compressed gasses to create an alternative to PMS.

“We wish to call on every region and sector of Nigeria to seek peace and

genuine reconciliation while we give the new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some time to address the concerns and interests of every region.

“On this note we wish to call on the President to immediately set up a national peace and reconciliation committee to listen to agitations of all regions and interests groups and make valued recommendations on steps to be taken to achieve lasting peace.

“We wish to call on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, particularly federal roads within the southern region which connects us to other parts of the country.

“Finally we wish to call on the President to decentralize the sea port in Lagos

and as a matter of policy bring other sea ports and deep river ports within the region to life.”