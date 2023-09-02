…Says, it encourages effective representation of his people

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, Sunday Marshall Katung has launched his official ‘SMK Get Involved’ apps, an online community channel of communication, designed to track his activities and listen to complaints, and suggestions from his constituents for effective communication.

In a statement on Friday by the Head of Media, Phoenix group, Vayan Joseph said, ”

the app will bridge the gap between the Senator and his constituents by ensuring an effective two-way grassroots community communication system.

The Media Adviser said the app would help showcase the achievements his activities and developmental strides at the Red Chambers.

“The app is built to be a digital headquarters of the Senator to track his activities in the Senate and to coordinate and share information with both prospective Ambassadors with the, “SMK Get Involved Ambassadors”.

“The Facebook Community can be searched as “SMK Get Involved Ambassadors” to join.

The Senator posited that, “the app will put him on his toes, while also educating constituents so that the end goal must at all times be not for one person, but for the development of the region.

“This is a step in the right direction to revolutionise the politics and leadership of our region.

“The app also offers everyone an opportunity to get connected directly to the Federal lawmaker and express their opinions on issues that bother their communities.

“Our region has over the years been subjected to the most heinous attacks and unending killings, This app will help our constituents report emergencies as they’re happening and drastic measures will be taken in collaboration with security agencies to address them.

“We urge that everyone who desires to see enhanced democratic dividends should endeavour to download the ‘SMK Get Involved’ Mobile app at the Google Play store, as critical developmental issues will be discussed and published.

“The,”SMK Get Involved”, mobile app will mirror the Senator’s official website – www.sundaymarshallkatung.org. The statement said.