From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator-elect for Kaduna south senatorial District, on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Marshall Katung has expressed gratitude to his people for ensuring his victory penultimate Saturday election, saying, “my victory is your victory”.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Katung who scored 138,246 votes against his arch rival, Micheal Ayuba Auta of the Labour Party (LP) with 101,479 votes, said his mandate is for progress and true development of the zone for the betterment of the people.

“I am honoured and privileged to be entrusted with the task of representing our Senatorial Zone for the next four years, especially at a time like this. The last 18 months have seen my team and I traverse the length and breadth of Kaduna South Senatorial Zone, offering me the opportunity to appreciate our diversity, opportunities and challenges as a people. I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown everywhere we went.

“This victory for my party and me is also a victory for all. It is a mandate for progress and true development. As I have mentioned severally, I will ensure that all members of the National Assembly and the Kaduna State House of Assembly from our Senatorial District, together with my team, fashion out a common legislative agenda that will focus on areas of immense importance to our people.

“As your Senator, my tenure will focus on four cardinal issues: Security, Health, Education, and Community Development. I, therefore, enjoin everyone, irrespective of political party, tribe, and religion, to get involved to ensure the region maximises its share of the dividends of democracy. In the words of President Barack Obama “the government can’t solve every problem. But I will always be honest with you about the challenges we face. I will listen to you, especially when we disagree.”

“To our brothers and sisters who massively voted for the Labour Party and the APC, we heard you. Your voice is loud and clear! Your legitimate protest on the 25th of February is a reflection of the suffering the masses have gone through in the last eight years. I promise to address your concerns as best as humanly possible.

“I congratulate my opponents for giving us a good fight. This victory is a collective one, and I charge them to join hands with us in our drive to make our senatorial zone safer, better, and more united. Together, it is possible!

“This victory is dedicated to all well-meaning sons and daughters of Kaduna South Senatorial Zone, but in particular, to the deputy Director General of my campaign organization, Mr. John Bezard, who slumped and passed away on Saturday, during the collation of results. I thank him most sincerely for his immense contribution to this victory and condole with his immediate family and the good people of Sanga LGA for this irreparable loss. May he find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. I also dedicate the victory to all sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna who lost their lives in the past years to acts of insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping. A new Southern Kaduna will emerge from your sacrifices”. The statement said.