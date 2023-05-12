From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai on Thursday held a closed door meeting with critical stakeholders drawn from Atyap, Fulani, and Hausa communities, all of Atyap chiefdom over Zango Kataf killings and the entire southern Kaduna area.

The military, Police and other intelligence agency along side observers from international organisations, and other resource persons who have been involved in arbitration and mediation in Southern Kaduna crises were also part of the meeting.

There have been issues of land disputes, kidnapping and killings over the years, with the community leaders pointing accusing fingers against one another, leading to escalation of violence in recent times in Atyap chiefdom in Zango Kataf local government area of the State.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke with Newsmen shortly after the meeting which lasted over three hours said some of the issues discussed are coming with mediate, midterm and long term solutions.

They agreed that it was a fruitful meeting and it started on a good note, adding that by the special grace of God they would have a breakthrough at the end of the day.

According to Kaduna State Chairman, Meyitti Allah, Haruna Usman in an interview with Newsmen, “We are so worried about our governor that is leaving us in few days from now. We praying that we can get somebody like him that is going to do what he’s doing now(peace initiative). But we have agreed that we are going to settle our differences.

“People are supposed to settle their difference though dialogue and not by gun. Gun will never settle any differences among people but through dialogue. So, we are praying that what we discussed here today, will guide and help us to find a lasting solution to the crisis in our domains.

“We are so excited to make sure that peace return to our respective communities. Next week, I will travel to Kafanchan to contact all my stakeholders so that they give the people of Kafanchan full support to able them live in peace as usual.

“We discussed how the entire communities in the Southern Kaduna can live in peace with each other because we realize that gun never solve crisis except dialogue that we have just entered into. So, we have resolved during that meeting that we shall return to our various communities and ensure that we live in peace”.

Also, Chairman, farmers/herders association, Salim Musa Umar noted that, “Building peace is a process, it is not an event. The truth is that communities have been resilient enough. If there are issues there should be discussed as they move. It is not an event that be resolved a day or two.

“The Atyap, Hausa and Fulani have agreed to resolve their differences. They have agreed to report back to the government within one week. And I am very optimistic, if they are truthful, they will resolve their differences. Salim Musa. Chairman, farmers/herders association”.

On his part, the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Community Development Association Forum, Bature Likoro, said the simple and most important message to the people of the Southern Kaduna was for people to understand each other and live in peace.

“Let us all understand each other and live in peace,” he said.