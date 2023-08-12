…Vows never to invoke or deploy order as tool of civil disobedience in quest for self-determination

• Begins distribution of flyers, posters of new order to residents • Says anybody seen enforcing illegal non-existent Monday sit-at-home will be apprehended, summarily dealt with

From Stanley Uzoaro, Owerri

To demonstrate that it has effectively ended the Monday sit-at-home order in the Southeast zone, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that it has began the distribution of flyers and posters conveying the order of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to that effect.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over Biafra land conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement cancelling Monday sit-at-home, and to inform the good people of Biafra that sit-at-home is not only dead, but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self-determination.

“Any person or persons talking about a non-existent sit-at-home in Biafra land is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly.

“The instruction to distribute these flyers by hand and paste posters to this effect was authorized by our prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu.

“It is to be stated for the umpteenth time, for those who may feign ignorance of the laws governing the conduct expected of IPOB family worldwide that our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered the permanent end to Monday sit-at-home in Biafra land and anybody seen enforcing this illegal and non-existent Monday sit-at-home will be apprehended and summarily dealt with on the spot. These criminal elements are not working for Biafra restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is unlawfully detained in the DSS solitary confinement in Abuja, Nigeria.

“Those purporting to be running a Biafra Government in Exile group from somewhere in Finland also known as Autopilot are not IPOB members and their activities do not represent the views of the supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, rank and file of IPOB membership nor ESN operatives.

“More so, it is a shame to the memory of our brave martyrs that gave their lives for the emancipation of Biafra that individuals that never led ordinary street protest in Biafra land or anywhere in the world in support of Biafra restoration can claim to lead our people. This is an absolute disgrace.

“These shameless parasites and their sponsors are hoping that mere attachment of the name of our supreme leader, IPOB and ESN to their criminal enterprise will cloak them in the requisite legitimacy to continue duping the gullible of their hard-earned money. This social media Biafra Government in Exile (BGIE) has nothing to do with IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has nothing to do with them and will never have anything to do with them.”

IPOB, therefore, enjoined its members “to help in the distribution of the flyers, posters to communities, hinterlands and cities in Biafra land signifying the requiem mass for the senseless Monday sit-at-home,” warning that “anybody apprehended enforcing any sit-at-home is a goner.”