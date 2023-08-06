…Plans rebuilding devastated region

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has finally put to rest the Monday sit-at-home observed by people of the Southeast and in its place directed an Economic Empowerment Day (EED).

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this at the weekend in a statement released to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, explained that EED is created by the IPOB leader to cushion the effects of the Monday sit-at-homes, which had brought decline in the socio-economic lives of the people of the Southeast.

His words: “Following the total cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the entire Southeast, as clearly and unequivocally encapsulated in Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter which was recently published by Special Counsel, Barrister Alloy Ejimakor, widely trended and deservedly celebrated.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has as a follow up to the recorded acceptability and massive compliance with the directive, further directed UmuChineke (God’s children), to henceforth, set aside every Monday as an ‘Economic Empowerment Day (EED)’ in the entire Southeast.

“Economic Empowerment Day connotes a day set aside for mass mobilization of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational, and social needs of our people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“During this exercise, Biafrans are encouraged to embark on massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people.

“Through education, employment, health services, sense of identity and community, our people and indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

“There is an urgent need to reclaim our lost glory by embarking on empowering Biafrans with the resources they need to live beyond mere subsistence as our people are known globally for hard work, resilience, and great achievements

He also explained that “the implication of this Economic Empowerment Day (EED) is that Biafrans are expected to devote significant time to adhere to their routine calendar schedule template strictly and uninterruptedly with a view to making up for the humongous time lost to the activities of misguided enforcers of unsanctioned Monday sit-at-home order”.

He also noted: “It is pertinent to use this medium to make an important fundamental clarification to the effect that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter, which conveyed his message cancelling sit-at-home to the misguided elements hitherto enforcing sit-at-home in the entire Southeast, was never written under any duress, compulsion, or influence of any kind.

“Onyendu is very firm, and unshaken. Hence, not even Satan and his 24 demons of hell will have the courage to stand in front of him or tell him what to do, talk less of DSS.

“Anybody questioning the authenticity of the handwritten letter suspending further Monday sit-at-home is patently dishonest and not worthy to be called a Biafran. Anybody who claims to know Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will also know that nobody will be courageous enough to coerce him to do anything that will jeopardise the restoration of Biafra.

“Therefore, enough is enough. It is time you consolidate efforts to rebuild our once envied Eastern region – peaceful, accommodating, resilient people, illustrious, and great – and reclaim your glory among nations”.