Bare 10 years after the establishment of the New Telegraph, a national newspaper with head office in Lagos, the company’s ownership structure may change soon, with prominent investors from the South West, set to officially take it over.

The New Telegraph was founded in 2013 by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, with its current board of directors chaired by Kunle Gidado. Mt. Ayo Aminu is the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief.

Sources said that South West investors led by Kunle Gidado, with Ayo Babatunde and Niyi Babatunde as other partners, have concluded talks with the owners of New Telegraph for a takeover by next month.

Although details of the deal is still sketchy at the time of going to press, sources revealed that the takeover could be share swap or cash payment.

The New Telegraph is newspapwr with an incisive coverage of business, politics and socio-cultural issues, with indepth and well- informed interviews, analysis, editorials and commentaries.