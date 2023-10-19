From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The South West zonal Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lawal Kolade, has called on the people of Ondo State not to be deterred by the antics of the opposition parties especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as regards the current location of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Kolade who enjoined the people of the state to continue to give their support for Governor Akeredolu, said the absence of Akeredolu in Ondo State has not in any way affected governance in the state.

The APC zonal youth leader who spoke at a press conference in Akure on Thursday said the APC youths in the South West are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu and his administration.

His words: “We acknowledge the genuine concerns expressed by the people of Ondo State regarding the whereabouts of our beloved Governor. Your inquiries and display of care underscore your unwavering support for the well-being of our Governor.”

“In the story of creation, even God rested on the seventh day, recognizing the importance of rest and rejuvenation. The decision of Governor Akeredolu to seek rest and adjust his normal work schedule to allow him to fully recover is a testament to his human nature, reminding us that even leaders are not exempted from the trials of flesh and blood. We are optimistic that he will soon make a complete recovery and physically join us.

“Recent days have witnessed remarkable progress in various projects overseen by the administration, affirming unequivocally that governance in Ondo State is robust and resolute. Some of these noteworthy achievements include:

“Governor Akeredolu’s administration has continued to show its unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare. We are aware that salaries are being paid up to date. Just last week, the governor gave approval for the payment of the leave bonus. The administration’s commitment to good governance and the welfare of its workforce is unparalleled.

“As part of the efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Akeredolu’s administration has also embarked on the distribution of palliatives across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. This, to us, underlines Mr Governor’s steadfast dedication to those in need.

“After he returned from Medical Vacation, Mr. Governor approved the recruitment of fresh graduates and young persons into the state internal revenue service. He has also recently approved the employment of 1,000 health workers, predominantly youths. This is a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services in the state, generating employment opportunities, and supporting the youth.

“Several ongoing major road construction projects and other initiatives throughout the state demonstrate the administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring the welfare of the people. Presently, this administration is constructing the first flyover in Akure, the state capital. It’s a major stride.

“All these accomplishments serve as a testament to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s persistent dedication to the welfare of the people of Ondo State. We continue to stand firmly behind him, eagerly awaiting his return to office.

“Let’s not forget the days of Mr. Governor’s struggle for us. He stood firm and defended Ondo state and the Southwest as a whole when herdsmen went on a killing spree around here. He has been a strong pillar and voice of the voiceless. We owe him this understanding and trust. He’s been a leader for all season,” he added.