From Fred Itua, Abuja

Award winning playwright and current South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere has continued his advocacy for moral re-orientation in Nigeria as he is set for the Nigeria launch of his book, “Beyond Beauty”.

The book, which is presented in the form of a play, narrates the

journey of a resilient heroine who discovers that true beauty transcends appearances.

Guided by her mother’s wisdom and shaped by society, the main character in the book embraces Education, Entrepreneurship, Patriotism, and community service as her guiding principles in life.

Through his inspiring story, Agbomhere reveals the secrets to greatness, by deliberately projecting the values of great Nigerian women who have succeeded and are succeeding in various fields of their endeavors, without relying on Aphrodisiacs commonly referred to as ‘Kayamata’, nudity, brazilian butt lift, breast augmentation, dishonest and immoral acts to achieve their goals, but by living a life guided by principles of education, hardwork, entrepreneurship, self respect, personal dignity, patriotism and community service.

In a statement which he personally signed to herald the launch of the book in Abuja, Agbomhere expressed sadness that young girls in Nigeria have adopted role models with questionable lifestyles, individuals with very little to offer humanity but their cosmetically enhanced bodies which they use not only to attract attention but to gain advantage in areas where they have absolutely no skill for, thereby further weakening society’s value system and crashing productivity and national development in general.

Agbomhere who is the former National President of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, emphasised that notable women in Nigeria such as the First Lady, Remi Tinubu; wife of the Senate President Ekaette Akpabio; the late former Chairperson of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili; the late prominent doctor that saved the country from a looming ebola outbreak, Dr. Stella Adadevoh and wife of politician and industrialist, Elizabeth Jack-Rich all had one thing in common and that is their desire to maintain principles of education, hardwork, entrepreneurship, self respect, personal dignity, patriotism and community service which are enduring legacies worthy to be left for future generations.

The book which was earlier launched in Chesterfield Mayfair, London in July this year, brought together the creme de la creme of the Nigerian Society, Nigerians in diaspora, members of the British Parliament and other notable dignitaries who all agreed that the work is a captivating tale which shatters beauty stereotypes and delves into the depths of the human spirit with the intent to promote the ideal Nigerian woman.

Agbomhere assured that the Abuja launch of the book which comes up on the 30th of September at the Fraser Suites will be a day of cross fertilization of ideas, urging all those who are for or against the issues raised to attend.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) His Excellency, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the chairman of the occasion, while the co-Chairman is Mr. Stephen Ayesi Ntim, National Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Republic of Ghana.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion are his Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, who is one of the Special Guests of Honour, Senator Adams Oshiomhole is the father of the day, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye and and APC National Women Leader Mary Alile are the Hosts while Seyi Tinubu is Chief Launcher, Tein Jack Rich, Dr Ngonzi Olejeme, Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, MD, NDDC and Lord David Taylor, Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom Parliament are distinguished guests of honour.