From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups on Friday called on President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress – National Working Committee (APC-NWC) to ensure that the next President of the Senate comes from the South-eastern part of the Country.

These groups believed that if that is considered, it would largely address the issue of power exclusion and marginalisation that led to insecurity in this part of the Country.

Reading a text of the press conference at Sardauna Conference Hall, Arewa House, Kawo, Kaduna, Spokesman of the Coalition, Muhammad Aminu Abbas specifically tipped the Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District, Imo State, Sen. Bonaventure Osita Izunaso for the covetous third largest political office in Nigeria.

The Coalition observed that for political stability and democratic consolidation, APC must take cognisance of the fact that the South-east geo-political zone has two APC States (Imo and Ebonyi) while the South-south has one APC State (Cross River).

“It is pertinent to note also that from 1999 till date, the South-south geo-political zone has produced a vice-president and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan and none from South-east.

“Again South-south has produced two APC National Chairmen in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, and none from South-east.

“It is therefore our firm belief that the prevailing agitation for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and general insecurity in the South-east will naturally simmer down when the next senate president comes from the zone.

“Sen Bonaventure Osita Izunaso is by all standards a seasoned legislator with more than 10 years of legislative experience both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

“He has held various positions in the Senate including Senate Committee Chairman on Gas Resources and has served as a member of different Committees in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

“His combined experience in the private and public sectors, having served as an administrator, Board Chairman and member of different Boards and Governing Councils across the country makes him the most eligible candidate for the job of a Senate president.

“It will be a great oversight and injustice to overlook this qualified and competent Senator in favour of another Senator. The South-East must be carried along and compensated for the support they have given the APC in the past and present dispensation.

“Given the above, we genuinely recommend Senator-elect, Osita Izunaso to the 10th Senate for the office of the Senate President. We urge his party, APC and the other Senators-elect to consider him and support him”, the Coalition said.