From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East zone has nominated S.K. Ude-Okoye to replace Sen. Sam Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party.

Anyanwu is the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming November 11 Governorship poll in Imo State

Ude-Okoye, a former National Youth Leader of the party, was nominated at the zonal Executive Committee Meeting held in Enugu on Friday.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Ali Odefa said the decision was reached so as to allow Anyanwu concentrate on his electioneering.

The party also resolved to give maximum support to the candidate to emerge winner of the election.

He said the resolution of the South East zone would be communicated in writing to the National Working Committee of the party for ratification on behalf of the National Executive Committee, in line with the constitution of the party.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State hosted the meeting which was attended by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, former National Chairman and ex-Enugu governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and other members of the South East Zonal Executive Committee of the party.