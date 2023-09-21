By Brown Chimezie

The Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyiomanatumba Ndigbo Gbaagburugburu) has called on governors of South East to adopt the Lagos state light rail mode of intra- city transportation in order to ease transportation and boost the economy of the region.

In a statement, Ezekwobi commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for commissioning the first phase of the project, which covers from Mile 2 to Marina.

While calling on Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, to embrace rail transportation, Ezekwobi said the measure will ease transportation for commuters, and at the same time, link people in the rural area to the urban centers.

On how it would benefit the entire region, the royal father said all the state capitals and commercial centres in the five Eastern States could be connected to the light rail system. This development would also provide employment and additional source e of incoms for the states.