By Brown Chimezie

The Eze Ndigbo  Ifako Ijaiye Lagos State,   Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyiomanatumba Ndigbo Gbaagburugburu) has called  on governors of South East  to adopt  the Lagos state  light  rail mode of intra- city transportation in order to ease transportation  and boost the economy  of the region.

In a statement,  Ezekwobi  commended  Governor  Babajide Sanwo-Olu for commissioning  the first phase of the project, which covers from Mile 2 to Marina.

While calling on Governor of Anambra State,   Chukwuma Soludo, to embrace rail transportation,  Ezekwobi  said the measure will  ease transportation  for commuters, and at the same time, link people in the rural area to the urban centers.

On how it would benefit  the entire region,  the royal father said  all the state capitals and commercial centres in the five Eastern States could be connected to the light  rail  system. This development  would also  provide  employment  and  additional source e of incoms for the  states.