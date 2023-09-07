From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with security agencies on agencies on the spate of insecurity Isiukwato / Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, has said that incidence of kidnapping and banditry in the South East is on the decline.

The chairman of the panel, Obinna Aguocha, in a statement, on Thursday, said the the interface between the committee and security agencies on the security challenges in the South East is yielding results.

Aguocha, who stated that the panel has also met with detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said there are also plans to engage South East governors, as well as traditional rulers and leaders of faith based organisations in the zone.

According to him, “as a part of the search for lasting solution, we have also engaged with Mazi Nnandi Kanu. I am happy to announce significant progress in this regard.particularly on the need to put a stop to the Monday sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the southeast

“We have interfaced with relevant security agencies and Service Chiefs

on the imperative to reduce kidnappings, assassinations, and banditry

in the South east.

“At this juncture, we wish to appreciate

the President and CinC, the Bola

Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his support and encouragement in the pursuit of peace

in the Southeast which is evidenced by the presence and unalloyed support of

the Service Chiefs in all of our public hearings.

“Particular mention must be made of Dr, Alex Otti, the EXecutive Governor

of Abia State for his fatherly interest in the work and activities of the Ad-noc

Committee, and for his determination to ensure the success of the committees

Work. Perhaps the work of this ad-hoc committee Would not have been possible without the motion ably moved by Hon. Amaobi Ogah , the member representing Isuikwato and Umunneochi Federal Constituency.”

The lawmaker added “as we have continued to maintain, it is incumbent upon us to come together,

transcending our differences in our search for sustainable solutions that will

quell these security threats and pave the way for a brighter future.

“Be assured that we will not relent in this task until we achieve total peace

in Abia state, Southeast geo-political region, and indeed, Nigeria. “