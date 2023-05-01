From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

A group, South East Progressive Minds, has called for the zoning of the position of Senate President to the South East saying it will encourage political inclusiveness, equity, unity in diversity as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

The group also threw its weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying he deserved the position given his vast experience in both the executive and legislative arms of government. It described Kalu as not just a ranking federal lawmaker, but a highly detribalised Nigerian, who perfectly fits the position.

In a statement by its leaders, Chief Iruke J.D.M, Sir David Nwokocha, Ulonnam Ochulor Jnr, and Chris Akomah, the group said: “The jostling for the next President of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly requires not just experience alone, it is one that offers uniqueness of inclusiveness, giving sense of belonging, healing, handshake of togetherness in true preaching of unity in diversity as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is important to state, amongst the senators aspiring to be the next Senate President, that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the current Chief Whip of the Senate stands shoulder high in terms of ranking, zoning and experience; loaded in quantum with the requisite measure of trait, sufficiently placing him as a detribalized Nigeria with evident handshakes across the Niger to occupy the position. As the 10th Senate President of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, will be bringing a vast repertoire of experience from the private and public sector.

“His journey into politics started at the University of Maiduguri as a student activist, which actually got him suspended for his participation in the “Ali Must Go” riot. Unknown to many, he first got elected into the Federal House of Representatives where he served from 1992 to 1993 and held two key positions of deputy chairman of the Finance and Internal Affairs Committees.

“In 1999, he was elected the Executive Governor of Abia State for which he served two terms and later ran for the office of President of Nigeria in 2007.Not minding the outcome of that and subsequent elections, he joined President Muhammadu Buhari’s Party the APC because of his believe in the diversity of power, and in 2019 he was elected Senator to represent Abia North. One thing that distinguishes Senator Orji as a politician is his board room sagacity, national and international reach and accomplishments; his natural ability to deliver on his promises and most importantly political relevance since the return of Democracy in 1999. The Nigeria Leadership at this time in our history, need acceptable leadership across the divide; leadership of the parliament requires the ability to blend issues, across party, tribal and class lines and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu rightly fits that bill.”