•Say Kanu not responsible for insecurity in region, plan economic, security summit

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governors of the South East states have hailed efforts of security agencies in ensuring return of peace in the region, saying normalcy was being incrementally restored as a result of the cooperation of security agencies with governments and people of the zone.

The governors disclosed this, yesterday, in a communiqué read by Imo State Governor and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, after a meeting at Enugu State Government House attended by Governors Peter Mbah, Enugu; Charles Soludo, Anambra; Alex Otti, Abia and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

The governors reiterated their commitment to forge a common socio-economic and security cooperation through a summit to be announced at a later date.

They further declared that perpetrators of insecurity and their sponsors in the region were criminals, who should not be dignified as legitimate agitators, but dealt with in line with the provisions of the law.

Answering a question on what the forum was doing to see that Nnamdi Kanu, who is seen as reason for tension in the region was released to douse the tension, Uzodimma said: “I don’t know how you want to relate the name of Nnamdi Kanu to the kidnappings, the beheading of human beings, the burning down of homes, and the palaces of traditional rulers to Nnamdi Kanu. But if you have any evidence please you may wish to approach us after this session.”

Asked if there was any collective plan to bring back factional leader of IPOB, Simon Ekpa and to relaunch Ebubeagu, he replied: “Well that has to do with the details of the programme of the forum of governors working in partnership with Federal Government to deal with insecurity in the region, when the details are out we will let you know.”

Uzodimma said the forum resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and in partnership with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent. We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land. The forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon.”

Also at the meeting was the new Director General of South East Governors’ Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife.