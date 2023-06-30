From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

South East APC Vanguard has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for appointing Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo as his Special Assistant on Political Matters (South East).

Leader of the group, Chinonso Onwuchekwe, at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that the speaker’s choice of Ezenwankwo was good one as the latter would help the former in discharging his responsibilities having been in the House before as a lawmaker.

Onwuchekwe condemned the rejection of Ezenwankwo’s appointment by an APC group which he described as “faceless”, saying that the former House of Representatives member for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency merited the appointment.

The group said that Ezenwankwo, popularly known as Ewepudike, had contributed immensely to the growth of the APC in Anambra State and that he worked for the party during the 2021 governorship election in the state.

“The South East APC Vanguard therefore wish to urge our Honourable Speaker of Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas to ignore any falsehood from any quarters concerning the appointment of Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo as his Special Assistant, Political Matters (South East).

“Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo in 2021 worked so hard to install an APC governor in Anambra State. We are also aware that Ewepudike has projects in all the 31 communities in Orumba North and South Federal Constituency.

“In fact, he was unanimously adopted as APC candidate in Orumba North and South Federal Constituency election by majority of APC members in that constituency because of his popularity.

“Hon. Ezenwankwo as we know has been our associate committed member. The mark he made in APC during the 2021 governorship election is still fresh in our memory.

“We therefore state that his appointment as Special Assistant, Political Matters (South East) to the Honourable Speaker is well deserved and meritorious, that majority of APC members in South East are happy with his appointment.

“We thank the Honourable Speaker for finding Hon. Ezenwankwo worthy for the appointment and wish to assure the Speaker that Ewepudike will deliver on his mandate”, Onwuchekwe said.