From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

South East APC Vanguard has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for appointing Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo as his Special Assistant on Political Matters (South East).

The Leader of the group, Chinonso Onwuchekwe, at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that the speaker’s choice of Ezenwankwo was a good one, saying the latter would help the former in discharging his responsibilities. Onwuchekwe condemned the rejection of Ezenwankwo’s appointment by an APC group, which he described as “faceless”, saying that the former House of Representatives member for Orumba North and South Federal Constituency merited the appointment.

The group said that Ezenwankwo, popularly known as Ewepudike, had contributed immensely to the growth of the APC in Anambra State and that he worked for the party during the 2021 governorship election in the state.

“The South East APC Vanguard therefore urged our Honourable Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas to ignore any falsehood from any quarters concerning the appointment of Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo as his Special Assistant, Political Matters (South East),” the group stated.