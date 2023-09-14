From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The town of Ogbomoso in Oyo State was electrified with joy on Thursday as eminent personalities and thousands of indigenes welcomed the newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, after he emerged from a seven-day seclusion.

The monarch made a public appearance, arriving at Ogbomoso High School amid cheers from thousands of indigenes and eminent personalities alike.

The Soun, who was installed on the 8th of September, arrived at the school around 10 a.m., and made his way to the palace, with the convoy led by traditional drummers and hunters. The mood was festive, with chants of ‘Kabiesi’ filling the air.

At the palace, a short service was held, during which with ace Gospel musician, Laolu Gbenjo; and a renowned Christian non-denominational preacher and author, Bro Gbile Akanni, who is the founder of Peace House in Gboko, Benue State, and hails from Masifa in Ogbomoso, ministered in songs and words. A special prayer session was also held for the progress of the town and for a successful and peaceful reign of the new monarch.

In his sermon, Bro Gbile Akanni stated that the enthronement of Oba Ghandi would make a watershed in the history of Ogbomoso, noting that he was destined for the throne to make an impact and lead the people aright.

Speaking to journalists at the event an elder statesman,, Dr Saka Balogun, stated that the monarch was open to advice and reconciliation with other contestants, who slugged it out with him to become Soun. He further stated that promoting unity was a priority for the monarch, as it would pave the way for development.

In the Aare Ago of Ogbomoso, Chief Samuel Otolorin, who is the head of the kingmakers, explained that no rituals were involved during the Soun’s seven days in seclusion. He revealed that the monarch was in his house during the period and was tutored about various things pertaining to the throne.

“He was in his house for seven days even we chief have to observe it whenever a new chief is installed because he needs to be tutored about so many things pertaining to the throne,” he said.

Numerous traditional chiefs and monarchs from Ogbomoso and other areas were in attendance, with the atmosphere rippling with excitement and anticipation for what the new monarch would bring to the town.

It was observed that the people of Ogbomoso are eager to see the impact that the new Soun will have on their town, with many anticipating great things under his leadership.