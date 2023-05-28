From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In commemoration of the Children’s Day celebration, a non-governmental organization, Senator Olu- Remi Tinubu Movement has reached out to over 2,000 children in one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Abuja.

Speaking during the celebration yesterday, the Director General of the group Ghazali Abdulazaz, said they focused on educational materials because that is the best gift for any growing generation.

Abdulazaz explained that it is not the first time the group is impacting lives but the first at the Federal level because they want to celebrate with their mentor the incoming first lady.

“One of our programs in this movement is to celebrate the children. We have been doing a lot of this in time past in Lagos state but having won the presidential election we decided to come to the national level to celebrate with our children in the Internally Displaced Persons camp.

“We are a self-sponsored organization. Our budget was to reach out to only five hundred children but when the information got to the incoming first lady she supported the movement and we are today reaching out to not less than 2000 children in the camp. Most of the things we brought to the children are educational materials because we are out to build future leaders and the best thing one can give to any generation is quality education. Though we are basically here for children, we also brought things like clothes and other necessities for their parents.

One of the coordinators of the Movement Adejoke Telu on her part said they are celebrating with the children in the IDP camp because they don’t want them to feel neglected.

“We decided to come here because they are the people that really need help and to let them know that they are not forgotten and that a lot of people care about them,” she stated.

“We went for educational materials because that is the best gift one can give to a child. When you give them food, they will eat and become hungry after sometimes but education will go a long way to changing both their lives and the country in general.”

She appreciated the government for what they have been doing for the children but still appealed to them to make sure that they give the children quality education so that Nigeria can be a better place in future.

Ibrahim Usman one of the children appreciated the group for remembering them and promised to do well in school because according to him he has gotten a new bag, books, food flasks and other educational materials.