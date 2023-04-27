By Merit Ibe

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to continually drive initiatives that promote the development of Halal Products Standards in line with internationally accepted standards for both domestic and foreign consumers.

The SON Director General stated this at the Validation Meeting of the Final Draft Report on the Roadmap and Operational Framework for the Development of Halal Industry in Nigeria, which held recently in Abuja.

Salim, represented by the Head, Halal Desk; Mrs. Amina Haliru emphasised the crucial role of Standardisation to achieve the set goal.

He further analysed the steps taken by SON to ensure that globally accepted Standards are developed or adopted for the Nigerian Halal Industry and to also ensure that products and services meet the right specifications as well as deliver on consumers’ expectation, which will allow for access and acceptance in international markets.

According to the SON boss, the organisation has constituted a team to interface with relevant agencies and stakeholders to develop an operational framework for the kick off, of the Halal industry in Nigeria.

He explained that the roadmap and milestones outlined by the committee to get a functioning Halal industry in Nigeria, will open Nigeria to the world with the ripple effect being a boost for the Nigerian economy considering the fact that the Halal Global Market is valued at trillions of dollars.

Salim further stated that the organisation in keeping to plan has established a training center in Kano were all trainings on Halal certifications has already taken effect so as to have Nigerian businesses and Industries partake in the Halal Sector.

The Keynote Speaker, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, applauded the committee on the strides achieved thus far.

She noted that the kick off the Industry would be a useful tool in the Ministry’s mandate of facilitating trade and growing the Nigerian industrial sector and assured of the Ministry’s continuous support.

Participants were representatives from the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI); Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC); Nigeria National Accreditation System (NINAS); National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN); other SON officials among others.