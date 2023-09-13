From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Standards Organizatin of Nigeria (SON) has certified and revalidated twelve companies in Nnewi for Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and awarded them certificates at SON office II, Nnewi, Wednesday.

Five companies which received MANCAP certification award are Denco Foam Industries Limited; Ngo Bros and Companies Nigeria Limited; Namco Oil and Gas Limited; Mollas Choice Confectionery Limited and Roban Stores Limited, Nnewi.

Others in the category of revalidation are Promotex Industrial and Chemical Company Limited; Vecan Cable Limited; Cutix Plc; Geolis Cable Limited; High Class Foods Nigeria Limited; Tummy- Tummy Foods Nigeria Limited and Event Beverages Limited.

Addressing the stakeholders and companies representatives, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim disclosed that the event marked the second time SON, Nnewi office II had presented MANCAP certificates to deserving companies that had won the award described as prestigious award of quality.

The D-G who was represented by the Director of the organization in Anambra State, Mr Mathias Bassy said the award did not come easy, adding that it was painstaking and involved the dedication and commitment of the staff, and a thorough examination of the manufacturers’ processes.

“Having seen the amount of work you have put to get here, we urge you not to relent in ensuring that quality is maintained at all times because it is not cheap.

“Quality is a benchmark, and SON as Nigeria’s apex bureau of standards cannot compromise in its mandate hence it is consistently awarding deserving companies that have met with the prescribed requirements for the award of MANCAP certificate.

“With the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), Nigeria cannot afford to be at the background, and so manufacturers and other service providers in the country must adhere strictly to the requirements of standards and standardization activities as enunciated by SON in order to facilitate trade between her and other countries.

“Standardization is key to every sector of our national economy and the SMEs which accounts for about 39.65% of businesses in Nigeria and employs more than 87.9% of the nation’s work force is of a greater interest to the SON in its standardization and quality assurance drive, bearing in mind that the more many companies are certified, the more our products will be accepted, “he said.

He told them that they should do more by imbibing the culture of standards and quality in Nigeria so that as the largest economy in Africa, it would occupy its rightful place in the comity of nations.

The State coordinator of SON, Chief Michael Ogbuji in his advice told the awardees that SON would not hesitate to withdraw certificates from erring companies when they compromised standards.

The event attracted officers of the Road Safety Corps and men of the Civil Defence.