….to checkmate activities of criminals in Upper Iweka Onitsha

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, said his administration has a huge agenda of encouraging production for export and ready to partner with the manufacturer, importers and exporters in the state.

Governor Soludo who stated during a Business Roundtable with manufacturers, importers and exporters in Anambra State titles ” From Import to Industrialization for Export”, held at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

The roundtable session was organized to ascertain the challenges facing manufacturers, importers and exporters with a view to solving them.

Governor Soludo said that the meeting was called for government to know what it can do to assist investors and their partners to invest in the state.

The Governor promised that reforms were on course to make sure that the processes for approvals in ANSIPPA is sped up without bottlenecks, saying that his government is also taking a second look at facilities in the agency to ensure existence of “multi doors” for easier access by prospective investors.

He also noted the present administration’s huge agenda in agriculture including the palm and coconut revolution which will ultimately create a new ecosystem around the state.

Prof. Soludo revealed that government is building up its land bank while efforts on top gear to ensure that the processing time for acquiring land C of O gets down to 72 hours.

While assuring that government will create road markings to differentiate red zones from free zones for motorists, he stated that government will address the issue of abuses by ARTMA officials including taking another look at their fines, though bearing in mind that what they are doing is for the overall interest of the public.

He noted that discussion is ongoing to explore the possibility of generating captive power using gas, promising that by December, Upper Iweka will wear a new look and become the safest place, to make Anambra a true investment destination.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Industry led by its Commissioner, Mr. Christian Udechukwu who revealed government’s vested interest in attracting more investors to develop the state and achieve more growth trajectories.

Speakers raised issues militating against them to include Monday sit-home, bad roads in and around Onitsha, especially Owerri Road, difficulty in processing VISA, difficulty in procurement of C of O, insecurity, touting, revival of the Onitsha Seaport, among others.

They suggested to government to look into insecurity and erect CCTVs at Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Borromeo, Nkpor Junction and other entry points, establishment of integrated trade platform, facilitated by the state, provision of incentives for more people to go into industrialization, creation of a contributory scheme for manufacturers for greater impact.

Other suggestions were opening up Ogbunike to Oze road, to ease traffic pressure on New market road, among others.