Anambra State Government, through its Solution Innovation District (SID) has announced the launch of its software development program called ‘Code Anambra’.

It explained that the program is a comprehensive software development training program aimed at empowering the Anambra indigenes and residents with advanced in-demand skills and opportunities in the global tech industry.

The government was happy that the program is starting just as SID in partnership with Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation concluded the training of 20,000 Anambra youths on website design, graphic design, digital marketing, productivity tools and digital entrepreneurship in a program tagged ‘LevelUp Anambra’

It was optimistic that the training programme will equip Anambra’s talented tech enthusiasts with the knowledge, expertise and practical skills in various software development areas, including product design, frontend development, backend development, fullstack development, and mobile application development.

Ms. Chinwe Okoli, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, said the initiative reflects the commitment of the Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, towards promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the state.

She added: “Code Anambra is a continuous cohort-based program. It is a four-month program that comprises intensive training, learning, and project phases. The program also includes a two-month internship phase post training for the top talents.

“It’s open to both indigenes and residents of Anambra State who possess a certain level of proficiency in using computers. By participating in the training program, individuals will have the opportunity to enhance their technical skills and embark on a promising career path within the thriving software development industry.”

She said that during the four-month on-site training period, participants would be exposed to a rigorous curriculum developed by industry experts, and expectedly gain hands-on experience, work on real-world projects, and receive mentorship from experienced professionals.

Ms Okoli added that the program will encourage creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, thus enabling participants to excel in their chosen software development fields. “Upon successful completion of the program, top performers would have the unique opportunity to be connected with internship placements in reputable tech companies and organizations.

“Additionally, they would be considered for job openings, providing them with a direct pathway to employment and contributing to the growth of the local tech ecosystem.

“The program will, undoubtedly, serve as a catalyst for the growth of the local tech industry. It nurture and develop the next generation of software development talents in Anambra State, thus encouraging interested persons to participate in the training by visiting https://portal.sid.ng/apply.

