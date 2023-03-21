From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has denied spending N3.5 billion during the House of Assembly election in the state.

There were allegations that the state government spent the amount in votes-buying to enable the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) win majority of seats in the state legislature.

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (INTERSOCIETY) had, before the governorship and House of Assembly elections, alleged that 20 states would spend about N50 billion for votes-buying during the polls.

The organisation had, in a statement by its Board Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and others, said Anambra was projected with N2 billion to N2.5 billion lavish spending while the three higher spending states were Lagos (N10 billion), Rivers (N6 billion to N10 billion) and Delta (N5 billion-N6 billion).

But Soludo, in a statement by his media aide denied spending such amount.

“The satanic report alleging that Governor Soludo-led administration spent a whooping N3.5 billion to execute the state House of Assembly election is not only untrue but highly despicable and illogical.

“The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government naira redesign policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

“Ndi Anambra are advised to disregard the non-existent INTERSOCIETY and rule of law that made the said allegations. The people behind this organisation have been known to be serial blackmailers over the years who do not serve any useful purpose to the society.

“Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.”